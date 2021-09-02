By Ozioruva Aliu – Benin City

The Director-General of the National Agency for Food and Drug Administration and Control (NAFDAC), Prof. Mojisola Adeyeye, has said that the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic has aggravated the problem of substandard products which he said has led to falsified Personal Protective Equipment (PPEs).

He stated this at the continuation of its nationwide sensitization programme in Benin City, Edo State on Thursday where he said that it has become apparent to let the public know that unregulated goods and products are harmful to health.

Represented by Director, Narcotics and Controlled Substances of NAFDAC, Dr Umar Musa, Adeyeye said the campaign would address the public health challenges like dangers of buying medicines from hawkers instead of from only licensed pharmacies and medicine stores.

He said “The sensitisation effort would also look at the abuse of Codeine and self-medication especially among youths, the dangerous effects of using Kerosene tanker to load groundnut oil, dangerous practice of using potassium bromate to bake bread and the use of Azo-dyes in Palm oil which causes cancer.

“Others things the campaign will also address are the dangers of using sniper to preserve any type of food or to keep flies away from meat, dangers of trans fat and consumption of excessive oil, use of formalin on food and its associated health hazards and low level of exclusive breastfeeding practice by lactating mothers and its associated health hazards.

“Also, the dangers of wrong use of pesticides and insecticides, wrong use of chemicals and its hazardous effects as well as the problem of antimicrobial resistance arising from animal meat will also be on the front burner as the sensitisation train moves all over the country, she added.

The NAFDAC boss said that the Public Awareness Campaign is one of the veritable regulatory mechanisms put in place by NAFDAC to promote and protect the health of our people.

