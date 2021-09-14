An Ikeja Magistrates’ Court on Tuesday ordered that a 41-year-old trader, Oladeji Ojo, be remanded for allegedly defiling an 11-year-old girl.

The police charged Ojo, who resides in Ajasa Command of Agbado Oke-Odo, Lagos State, with defilement.

Magistrate A.O Layinka, who did not take the plea of Ojo, ordered that he should be remanded in Kirikri Correctional Centre.

Layinka, however, directed the police to send the case file to the state Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) for legal advice.

She adjourned the case until November 29 for DPP advice.

Earlier, the Prosecution Counsel, Insp Lucky Ihiehie told the court the trader committed the offence on Aug. 7 at Meiran, Alagbado, Lagos State.

He said that Ojo lured the girl into an uncompleted building and defiled her.

The offence, he said, contravened the provisions of Section 137 of the Criminal Law of Lagos State, 2015.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the Section prescribes life imprisonment for defilement.

(NAN)

Vanguard News Nigeria