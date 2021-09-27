An Ikorodu Magistrates’ Court in Lagos State on Monday, ordered that a teenager, Pelumi Onabanjo, who pleaded guilty to wilding dangerous weapon.

The police charged Onabanjo,18, with unlawful use of dangerous weapon.

Magistrate B.A. Shonuga adjourned the case until Oct. 28, for fact and sentencing.

Earlier, the Prosecution Counsel, Insp Adegeshin Famuyiwa, told the court that the defendant, committed the offence on Sept 16, at Igbe road junction, Igbogbo area of Ikorodu.

She said that the defendant did go armed with a dagger/knife in public without having lawful authority.

The prosecutor said the offence contravened the provisions of Section 51 of Criminal Law of Lagos State, 2015.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Section 51 stipulates two years jail term for use of arm in the public without lawful authority.