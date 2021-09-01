A Chief Magistrates’ Court in Kano, on Wednesday, ordered that a 17-year-old girl be remanded in a correctional centre for allegedly stabbing a woman to death.

The police charged the minor, who lives in Shekar Maidaki Quarters Kumbotso Local Government Area of Kano, with culpable homicide.

Chief Magistrate Muhammad Jibrin adjourned the matter until Sept.16, for further mention.

Earlier, the Prosecution Counsel, Mr Lamido Sorondinki, told the court that Abdullahi Musa reported the matter at the Kumbotso Police Division Kano, on Aug.19.

Sorondinki alleged that the minor had a misunderstanding with the Bahijja Abubakar, 28, and she stabbed her with a sharp knife on the neck.

He said that the deceased was rushed to the Murtala Muhammad Specialist Hospital Kano and she died on Aug. 20, while receiving treatment.

The offence, he said, contravened the provisions of Section 221 of the Penal Code.

Vanguard News Nigeria