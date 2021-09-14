Shina Abubakar – Osogbo

An Osun state High Court sitting in Osogbo has remanded a traditionalist and custodian of a masquerade, Chief Kayode Esuleke, his son, Ifashola over allege murder of a Muslim worshipper.

Two other persons remanded with Esuleke include Kola Adeosun and Hakeem Idowu.

The traditionalists clashed with Muslim worshippers at Kamorudeen Society Central Mosque at Oluode Aranyin, Osogbo on Sunday June 27, 2021 where one Moshood Salawudeen was shot dead, several other persons sustained gunshot injuries.

The mosques was also vandalised while escorting Esubiyi masquerade through the community.

The defendants were arraigned on 13 counts bordering on, murder, attempted murder, malicious damage, assault, breach of public peace and engaging in a public fight.

They pleaded not guilty to all the charges preferred against them.

Justice Ayo Oyebiyi adjourned the matter till September 21, 2021 for consideration of bail.

