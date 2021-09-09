By Shina Abubakar, Osogbo

A Magistrate Court sitting in Ile-Ife, Osun State on Thursday remanded one James Joseph, 30, for allegedly stealing maize valued at N63,000.

James was said to have committed the offence on September 3, 2021, at Ogudu village via Ile-Ife.

Police prosecutor, Emmanuel Abdullahi told the court that the defendant having stolen the maize belonging to one Olarewaju Johnson, behaved in a manner likely to cause a breach of public peace. He added that the defendant caused pandemonium by entering into the farm of the victim without his consent.

The Prosecutor stated further that the offence contravened sections 249(d) and 390(9) of the Criminal Code, Laws of Osun, 2002.

The defendant pleaded not guilty to two counts bordering on stealing and breach of peace. Presiding Magistrate, Mr A. A. Ayeni did not grant the bail of the defendant, in order to serve as a deterrent to others.

He adjourned the matter until September 23, 2021, for consideration of bail.

Vanguard News Nigeria