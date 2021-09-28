An Iyaganku Chief Magistrates’ Court, Ibadan on Tuesday ordered that a 25-year-old man, Solomon Ochafi be remanded in the Abolongo Correctional facility, for killing his mother.

The police charged Ochafi with culpable homicide.Chief Magistrate Olaide Hamzat did not take Ochafi’s plea for want in jurisdiction to entertain the matter.

Hamzat directed the police to transfer the case file to the Director of Public Prosecutions for legal advice.He adjourned the matter until Nov. 23 for mention.

Addressing the court earlier, the Prosecutor, Insp Opeyemi Olagunju said that Ochafi in August, caused the death of his mother, Elizabeth,50.Olagunju said said that Ochafi returned home from work and asked his mother for food and the mother told him there was no food in the house.

He said Ochafi pushed his mother against the wall, which caused her death.

He said the offence contravened the provisions of sections 316 and 319 of the Criminal Code Cap 38 Vol.II, Laws of Oyo State 2000.

Vanguard News Nigeria