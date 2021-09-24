A Yaba Chief Magistrates’ Court on Friday remanded a dismissed Police Sergeant, Samuel Philips, in prison custody for allegedly killing an 18-yesr-old girl, Monsurat Ojuade.

Chief Magistrate Adeola Adedayo said that Phillips, 30, should remain behind bars pending legal advice from the office of the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP).

The defendant, whose residential address was not given, was brought before the court on a charge of murder.

His plea was not taken.

Earlier, the prosecutor, Insp Augustine Nwabuisi, told the court that the defendant committed the offence on Sept. 10, about 11:30 p.m. at No. 5, Mogaji St., Ijeshatedo area of Lagos.

Nwabuisi alleged that Philips while on a criminal raid operation, unlawfully released gunshot into the residence of the 18-year-old girl, Monsurat Ojuade.

He said the bullet hit the teenager’s two thighs leading to her death.

According to him, the offence contravene Section 223 of the criminal law of Lagos State 2015 which stipulates a death sentence for offender.

The case has been adjourned until Oct. 25 for receipt of legal advice. (NAN)

Vanguard News Nigeria