An Upper Area Court in Kubwa, ordered that a 38-year-old car dealer, Tanko Abdullahi, be remanded in a correctional facility for alleged cheating.

The Judge, Abdullahi Jibril gave the order after the defendant pleaded not guilty to criminal breach of trust and cheating.

Jibril however adjourned the case until October 13 for hearing.

Earlier, the Prosecution Counsel, John Okpa, told the court that the complainant, Musa Dakar, reported the matter at Kubwa Police Station on June 25.

ALSO READ: Defection: Buhari welcomes Femi Fani-Kayode to APC

Okpa said that the defendant deceived the complainant and collected N2 million from him sometime in March.

He further said the defendant collected the said sum under the pretence of helping the complainant purchase a car from Cotonou but converted same to his personal use.

The offence, he said, contravened the provisions of sections 312 and 322 of the Penal Code.

(NAN)

Vanguard News Nigeria