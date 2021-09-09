An Iyaganku Magistrates’ Court, Ibadan, on Thursday ordered that a 30-year-old man, Bello Ibrahim be remanded in for allegedly killing his brother.



The police charged Ibrahim with two counts of murder.

Magistrate I. O. Osho, who did not take the plea of Ibrahim, ordered that he should be remanded in Abolongo Correctional facility.



Osho ordered that the case file should be sent to the Director of Public Prosecutions for legal advice.



The magistrate adjourned the case until Nov. 25 for mention.



Earlier, the Prosecution Counsel, Insp Foluke Adedosu told the court that Ibrahim committed the offence with others who are at large on Aug. 7 at 3p.m. at Budo Yakubu, Keje area of Oyo State.



Adedosu said Ibrahim caused the death of Mr Haruna Ibrahim by breaking his neck.

He said that Haruna was confirmed dead at the hospital.



Adedosu said the offence contravened the provisions of Section 316 of the Criminal Law of Oyo State, 2004.

