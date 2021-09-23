An Ikeja Magistrates’ Court in Lagos on Thursday ordered that two men be remanded in a correctional centre for unlawful possession of a gun.

The police charged Lukman Hammed ,20 and Ademola Adio, 21 with conspiracy and unlawful possession of a firearm.

Magistrate A .O. Ajibade directed the police to return the case file to the office of the Lagos State Directorate of Public Prosecutions (DPP) for legal advice.

She adjourned the case until Oct. 4

Earlier, the Prosecution Counsel, DSP Kehinde Ajayi told the court that Hammed and Adio, others at large, committed the offence on March 10 at the Akala Base, Idi-Oro area of Mushin, Lagos.

He alleged that the suspects were arrested with a cut-size locally-made single barrel pistol and an unexpended catridge.

The offence, he said, contravened the provisions of section 51, 330(d), and 411 of the Criminal Law of Lagos State, 2015.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that section 51 carries two years imprisonment for unlawfully displaying arms in public, while section 330(d) attracts seven years for convicted offenders.

