



A Shari’a Court in Magajin Gari, Kaduna has ordered a man, Sule Babban-Saura to apologise to his wife, Maimuna Sani, for not providing shelter for her since they got married.

The Judge, Malam Nuhu Falalu, also ordered Babban-Saura to give his wife feeding allowance in court .

“From now, I want you to hold her hands and take her home. You have two weeks to get a suitable apartment for her to relocate to,” the judge ordered.

Earlier, Sani told the court that her husband failed to provide accommodation since 2020.

”I have been living with my parents since we got married. My husband does not trust me. He accuses me of infidelity due to the nature of my business,” she said.

In his defence, Babban-Saura, said:”she was the one that requested to stay with her parents for the time being because her parents had not provided her furniture and other household essentials.

”I gave her permission to do business and do not suspect her of infidelity.