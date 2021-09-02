….Says its needless distraction

By Dayo Johnson

GOVERNOR Rotimi Akeredolu of Ondo State, yesterday, denied nursing any presidential ambition in 2023, describing it as a ‘needless distraction’.

Akeredolu, in a statement by his Chief Press Secretary, Richard Olatunde, distanced himself from promotional activities linking him with the 2023 Presidential election.

It will be recalled that in the last two weeks, campaign posters and fliers urging Governor Akeredolu to contest the next Presidential election have flooded social media.

The latest poster showed an Akeredolu/Buni joint APC ticket.

Mai Mala Buni is the Chairman of the APC Caretaker/Extraordinary Convention Planning Committee and governor of Yobe State.

But the governor dismissed the development.

The statement reads: “Undoubtedly, the development is no less a needless distraction.

“Though Mr. Governor’s constitutional right, qualification and competencies are not in doubt, this particular campaign does not represent in any manner, his immediate political disposition.

“For emphasis, Governor Akeredolu who has just been re-elected wishes to be left to focus on deepening good governance in Ondo State.

“We advise all those involved to be guided just as he holds the firm view that only God can put men in position.”

