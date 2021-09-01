Count me out of 2023 Presidential race ― Akeredolu

It’s needless distraction

Chairman of the South West Governors Forum, Rotimi Akeredolu, has denied having an interest in contesting the 2023 presidential election.

Akeredolu in a statement by his Chief Press Secretary Richard Olatunde in Akure distanced himself from promotional activities linking him with the 2023 presidential election.

Olatunde said his principal had nothing to do with the pseudo-campaigners.

Recall that in the last two weeks, campaign posters and fliers urging Governor Akeredolu to contest the next presidential election have flooded social media.

The latest poster showed an Akeredolu/Buni joint APC ticket.

Alhaji Mai Mala Buni as Chairman of the APC Caretaker/Extraordinary Convention Planning Committee and the governor of Yobe state.

Olatunde described the development as a “needless distraction”.

“Undoubtedly, the development is no less a needless distraction.

“Even though Mr Governor’s constitutional right, qualification, and competencies are not in doubt, this particular campaign does not represent in any manner, his immediate political disposition.

“For emphasis, Governor Akeredolu who has just been re-elected wishes to be left to focus on deepening good governance in Ondo State.”

The statement advised “all those involved to be guided just as he holds the firm view that only God can put men in position.”

