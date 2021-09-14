•HRH Louis Onoka Okoromini, confering Okpata Ozu-Oha of Apani Kingdom chieftaincy title on Godwin Lulu.

•Monarch rewards him with chieftaincy title for restoring peace

By Davies Iheamnachor

APINI Kingdom in Ikwerre Local Government Area of Rivers State has conferred chieftaincy title of Okpata Ozu-Oha of Apani on the councilor representing it in the council’s legislature, Godwin Lulu, for his role in banishing cultists from the locality.

How he saved us —Okoromini, monarch

Paramount ruler of Apani community, HRH Louis Okoromini, Eze Ohna/Nyewe-eli Apani, who narrated how outlaws, known as AT cultists, laid siege to the community and forced villagers to flee the town, said: “Before they elected him councilor to represent us, there was a problem in this community.

The entire community was sacked. I come home with escorts. Elite of the community met in Port Harcourt with the lawmaker representing us in the state House of Assembly and the councilor, Lulu.



“Lulu said he would not allow this to go on, and he was at the forefront of rallying round to make sure that we formed what they called Apani Community Security Planning and Advisory Committee, ASPAC.



“I did not nominate one person to be a member of ASPAC, this was his arrangement, without the community knowing, because we were virtually on the run.

“The ASPAC people were trained by the time they came back to the community, and the bad boys are on the run.



“It did not stop there, the community has settled down, and there is peace now. As a councilor, Lulu noticed that the ASPAC boys were complaining of mobility; they didn’t have a vehicle for patrol within and outside. Lulu went and bought a mini-bus and handed over to the community.



“I was with my council when they drove the bus in with ASPAC boys, the day he bought it and presented to us. Because of that, we are praying for long life and God’s protection for him.

I was pained by travails of my people —Lulu

Chief Lulu, who thanked the monarch and people of Apini for the recognition, said he was pained when his people were sacked by cultists, which made him invest much to restore peace to the area.

Calling on other leaders to invest in the community, he said the honour meant more service to the people and that he would ensure that cultism and criminality did not return to the area.