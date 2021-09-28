By Egufe Yafugborhi – Port Harcourt

THE Federal Competition and Consumer Protection Commission (FCCPC) on Monday queried the Port Harcourt Electricity Distribution Company (PHED) as bearing a bad scorecard in discharge of its duty.

“Your scorecard is not good”, FCCPC Executive Vice Chairman, Babatunde Irukera, taunted PHED, represented by Head of Customer Care, Angela Ajere, before a gathering of stakeholders at an Electricity Consumer Complaint Resolution Platform convened by the commission in Port Harcourt, Rivers state.

Irukare explained that, “The primary point of consumers aggravation is the believe that the electricity distribution company is not responsive, not sensitive, they don’t have sufficient mechanisms to tell them what the problem is and for the limited mechanisms, they don’t show response.

“The primary problems are arbitrary billing, mass disconnection, metering and insufficient supply. As we are here, sitting on same table with them in the next four days, at least we can resolve open items, all the reconciliations that customers will bring.

“It is not that difficult. There is a history and trend that shows that consumption does not justify pay. With respect to communities that have been mass disconnected, because of the failure of one individual or the other, they (PHED) will reconnect them.

“With respect to those disputing a bill, and have been disconnected while they are following the institutionalized process for reconciliation, they will reconnect them too. They have absolutely no choice. They will resolve.

“Tariff system will be a better discussion when people truly pay for what they get. Part of the argument against tariffs is that people don’t get value for money. If we can address the value for money proposition, then the reality of the tariff difficulties will become clearer.”

Responding to the vote of no confidence on, Angela Ajere, PHED Head, Customer Care, told stakeholders that, “The PHED of today is not same as yesterday’s. We have made significant improvement, widen our channels for customer care to include online self service, phone calls, social media and we keep improving”

Several consumers with varied complaints across Rivers state will have the opportunity of ventilating their grievances at the ongoing resolution platform that will last till Thursday in the hope for mutual resolution of an avalanche of disputes.