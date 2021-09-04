I’m a monarch of peace, I don’t want war

By Shina Abubakar – Osogbo

The Ooni of Ife, Oba Adeyeye Ogunwusi is the foremost traditional ruler in the country who needs no introduction. Since his ascension to the throne of his forefathers, he has been committed to the unity of Nigeria and the development of youths. In this interview, he speaks about various issues affecting the country. Excerpts:

There are incidents of killings within your domain, especially, Modakeke, do you suspect that some people are trying to create rift between the two communities and what are you doing about it?

Absolutely yes, you are correct. They probably thought it is still a good way of doing things, but I am a monarch of peace. I don’t wan’t war. Nobody wants war, my predecessor (of blessed memory) did his best to curb incidents like this.

Things didn’t go well with agitations here and there, some set of people had a disagreement and they started killing themselves, they now want to turn it to a community fight, which doesn’t make sense.

So, what we did was to patiently get to the root of it and not to categorize it as a community fight. So, individuals that actually caused the problems will be made to pay for it.

We are looking at a different approach, we don’t want war. Any town where there is war, there won’t be development.

Look at our youths everywhere without jobs, is it war that will now settle them? It doesn’t make sense, it will be counterproductive. We have been able to agree within the two communities that we are not going to war. Anybody that is found wanting, will be dealt with individually.

So, nobody will be encouraged to hide under the community to foment trouble, it doesn’t work, it hasn’t worked for us in the past, it won’t work now, so we are not adopting that strategy.

The strategy now is very clear and different and that’s one of the reasons we have been able to do away with the violence and investigation is still going on. So, I can assure you that all is well.

Many prominent Yoruba sons and daughters believe that there may not be unity in the Yoruba nation except there is unity among the traditional rulers. What efforts are you taking to bring all Yoruba traditional rulers together to have a united front?

Well, the truth is we don’t have a choice. We must have unity. There are three things for traditional rulership. To the glory of God, God has given me a little bit of wisdom to understand the three issues. First, it’s the grace of God to be a traditional ruler, and you must know that its not by your power and your might, Kings are born, not made. Once, you get to that position it’s very spiritual and sacred.

Second is to be a traditional ruler, you have to be of mature age. If you are of mature age, there is a clear difference between being a King and being matured age-wise. Some of us will get to the throne at a very tender age. When an elderly person fall down, he looks back but when a younger person falls down, he looks forward. For you to look back after a fall, is deep.

The third is that some became a king at a very tender age, but they are very lucky to be on the throne for many years. Some thirty, forty, fifty years on throne, it’s not a joke. If you can attain these three things, its the grace of God. You need to separate the corn from the chaff and give honour.

I said earlier on, sons are greater than their fathers, daughters are greater than their mothers, so anybody can be great, irrespective of supremacy. What is key is for us to align very well and so far so good, I didn’t see any problem within us.

People are always worried that traditional rulers are not aligned, they don’t speak with one voice, when the time comes and it is inevitable, it will happen by the special grace of God. I am not worried about that, what is key is for us to live in peace and unity.

There is an increased call for constitutional roles for traditional rulers in country, but those in government have not seen the need to give constitutional roles to traditional rulers, what is your take on the issue?

Well, that is unavoidable. We are the natural custodians, our political leaders can only spend eight years in office, they will come and go but we are traditional rulers over the good, the bad and the ugly.

Politicians hold office for a while, we are custodians of the lands permanently. Politicians will only spend a maximum of eight years in office, but for traditional rulers, it is until we go and meet our ancestors, so, that role is inevitable.

They have realised it and that’s what they are working towards, they are trying to review the constitution with a view to incorporating us. Those in government don’t have a choice, unless they don’t want us to continue to live as one body. So far so good, that role is very key.

It’s been there before, we have the first Governor-General in the history of the black race, Ooni Adesoji Aderemi, who was also a minister before Nigeria’s independence and he became Governor-General till 1962 until Nigeria became a republic and he was a monarch. My point is that our role is very critical, it was there until they came up with 1999 constitution. So, for us to continue to live well, they have included the traditional rulers.

Will you support the call that Nigeria should go back to the 1963 constitution?

We have to sit down and talk, we need to refreshen the country. Just like phones and laptops are refreshed when it overworked, Nigeria needs to be rebooted. It is very important and it has to be done.

There is insecurity everywhere, recently the Nigeria Defence Academy was attacked by bandits, what will you advise the states and the federal government to do to tackle insecurity?

We keep talking about insecurity, are those people ghosts? They are not ghosts, they have fathers and mothers and they have wives, they go to markets like we do. We keep talking about insecurity, when it’s time for us to solve our problems, we’ll solve our problems.

I don’t like us to talk about the negatives, is that the only thing happening in Nigeria? We don’t even talk about the positive things we have done. Do you know that the railway system is working from Lagos to Ibadan now and there is no traffic.

How many people know about that? So many great things have happened in the country, but people don’t talk about them. Well, security is very important, it is the basis of any power and development but let us instill hope in all of us, let us not water down the good things we have achieved and elevate our challenges, there are challenges all around the world. May God help our dear country Nigeria.

Since your ascension to the throne, you have been passionate about women and youth such that you have become a sort of spokesperson for the youth, what exactly in the end game?

The end game is that the youths own this country, let’s be truthful to ourselves. They will say they are the future leaders, no, they are the leaders now. The earlier we understand this, the better.

How do you want to win an election without the youths when they are 70% of our voting population, others are just 30%? If all those who are under 40 and 30 team up and they decide not to vote, we will all be in trouble. It’s better for us to try and carry them along, so our future can be secured. That’s why I do all those initiatives and I will continue to do it.

Before you ascended the throne you were noted as a sociable personality which has reflected partly in the kingdom. How much of your social life has been affected?

My social life has been affected because the spirituality of the throne will not allow me to do it the way I used to do it.

I am the 51st Ooni in the third dynasty. A lot of people don’t realise that fact. We have had dynasty in Ife called the ‘Ife Oodaye’ and there are 401 spirits and leaders who came and started multiplying themselves into thousands. So they had a kingship system and they changed to ‘Ife Ooye’ which are semi-humans and this is the third dynasty which is is our pregenitor who dovetail all the way from superhumans to humans to make the kingship system and spirits to continue to live. So, for Ife, it’s a land of spirituality and as the spiritual head of the entire race, the things I do have limited my social activities.

Yoruba monarchs have more than one wife, should we expect more Oloris?

For every Ooni, there is the number one Olori in the palace which is in the spirit form, it’s called ‘Yeyemaalu’, anything I do I must consult that Olori. So, it’s obvious I have more than one Olori already. I have one in the spirit realm, I have one in the physical realm. It doesn’t affect the role and functionality of the Ooni of Ife because it’s all about creating dynasty.

For kings, it’s all about creating dynasties for them to have many Oloris playing different roles. Before I can attend to spiritual and traditional rites on daily basis, I must have people around me both male and female to appease the traditional rites and attend to thousands of people. So I need to have a large dynasty to help to in the division of labour here and there.

Do we deserve an increase in fuel price or electricity tariff in Nigeria at this time?

Do you want to keep punishing the country? There are different approaches, there are market forces, they keep talking about subsidy, the subsidy is shrouded in secrecy, we just have to demystify it and let market force take its normal shape.

If it goes up now, it will come down later. It’s all about domestication, so we don’t punish the people. We spend billions on subsidy, for who and how? Be transparent, let everybody see it and don’t make people to suffer.

How are you assisting Sunday Igboho’s present predicament in Benin Republic?

We are really involved in that. We are not leaving him alone, we set up very strong committees of very prominent Nigerians and of Yoruba clan and so far so good, we have been working closely with relevant authorities as far as this matter is concerned.

You played strategical role in the installation of the new Olu of Warri, what is the connection?

What people don’t understand is that when we talk about Oduduwa land, it means the owner of the land, the land of expansion and it has been proven scientifically that some people converged at the tropical region of Africa, the heart of tropical region is here, we all decided to migrate out of here.

This is the place where we have the best weather in the world. So we must start from the best portion before we get to the harsh sections. The Itsekiri people are Yoruba, their border is very close here.

The Ijebus have clan in Owo till today and also in Itsekiri. We have two sets of Ijebu clan in Ife. We have Remo clan in Ife, we have Ijebu omo ara Ilare. The same in Owo clan, the same aborigine in Itsekiri land, they call it Iwere kingdom and till date we have them here. We have the Ado of Benin, Ado of Ekiti, Akoko edo, Akure edo, they are all interwoven.

They got their crown from the lineage of Benin people but the aborigines of the Itsekiri land are Yoruba. The Ijebu clan, the Ilaje clan, and the Owo clan are all from Ife. From Iga Ilare, Iga Remo, the two are still there, so also Ode Iremo, Ode Ilare.

Some even picked that name, today we have Ode Remo, for them it is Ode Itsekiri, they call it the big Itsekiri, some will pick Iga. Here in Ife, it is called ‘Enu owa’- the centre of the world and that’s where we have the palace of Ooni, Ile Oodua, where Oodua resides.

So they are part of us, we should be associated with them and we will continue to be associated with them. They speak Yoruba, they are for us and we are for them. I am very proud of the king, he is young and dynamic and loved by the youths of Warri and Nigeria in general. I will continue to pray for him because he will be very successful. May his reign be long.

