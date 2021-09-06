.

By Eguge Yafugborhi, Port Harcourt

NIGERIA Bar Association (NBA) has warned the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Rivers state to watch its utterances against judges over perceived questionable court injunctions or have the bench to contend with.

Chairman, NBA, Port Harcourt Branch, Princew O Nyekwere, sounded the warning Monday in the Rivers State capital in response to a statement credited to the Rivers State APC Spokesman, Chief Ogbonna Nwuke.

The Port Harcourt NBA boss said, “Our attention has been drawn to the statement credited to the Rivers Chapter of the APC, titled: “Unwarranted Court Orders: APC Unveils the faces of erring judges” signed by Chief Ogbonna Nwuke.

“It has become imperative to restate that there are laid down procedures for members of the public and aggrieved parties to make complaints against conduct of any judge they perceive to be contrary to the Code of Conduct of Judicial Officers.

“It is also open to parties who are not satisfied with the judgement and ruling of any judge to appeal such judgment and ruling rather than recourse to the use of media circus to insult and vilify the Judge and the Judiciary as a whole.

“We are appalled by the temerity of the APC, Rivers State to refer to some Judges of the Rivers State Judiciary as “judges being used to issue black market injunctions” amongst other execrable languages.

“We condemn in the strongest terms such unfortunate and condemnable blitzkrieg attack on the Judges of the Rivers State Judiciary.

“While members of the public are entitled to make complaints against any earring Judge of the Rivers State Judiciary using the laid down procedures, the NBA PH Branch will not condone any disrespect, affront and intimidation against the Judges of the State Judiciary under any guise.

“We therefore call on the APC, Rivers State and politicians to be guided in their utterances concerning Judges of the State and the State Judiciary at all times.”

Vanguard News Nigeria