Warri born Nigerian Afro-beat singer, Godson Ogaga Essi better known by the stage name ‘ Savage ‘ has hit a befitting milestone with his song ‘Confident’ Which was released June 18, 2021 where he teamed up with Nigerian Afro-Fusion singer, Buju has achieved a total of 14Million streams on all musical digital platforms worldwide and was placed in the top 10 Apple Music Nigeria.

However with the hit currently on the top 100 Apple Music Nigeria. Recently, Savage released a single, ‘ Rosemary’ off his yet to be released album named Utopia, featuring Nigerian singer/rapper and songwriter Victony. While music is definitely an important part of Savage’s career, he is a multifaceted individual.

Raised in Uzere, Isoko South Delta state of Nigeria; savage at a very young with only six members in his band, Savage and his friends formed a band named ‘Team Nawty’ and that’s when music started being his forte. Savage, originally started making music in 2012 and professionally dropped his first sky rocketing single, ‘Confident’ in 2021

Signed to his self owned label ‘ Savage Space Music’ in fusion with Dapper Music; the talented singer is a fashion creative with several denims and rugs designs to his credit.

It is pertinent to note that the visual for ‘ Confident’ song will be hitting the screen at a date that would be announced soon.