By Ozioruva Aliu, BENIN CITY

The Coalition of Registered Political Parties (CRPP) has condemned the kidnapping of a chieftain of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Edo State, Owere Dickson Imasogie and called on Governor Godwin Obaseki to rise up to the challenge of checking insecurity in the state.

Imasogie was reportedly kidnapped on his farm Monday morning alongside his driver but it was gathered that his driver was later left off the hook while the abductors were said to have taken the man away in a boat into the river.

A family source said no contact has been made with the family as at the time of filing this report and when contacted by the Police Public Relations (PPRO), Kontongs Bello said he was expecting field reports from the police in the area.

Chairman of CRPP, Dr Samson Isibor said “It came to us like a thunderbolt, we didn’t expect that. We are asking the governor to swing into action and rescue this old man.

He is a man that has helped the state to grow, he has helped the state to develop so leaving him in the hands of the kidnappers is terrible and it is sending wrong signals to outsiders.

We have been crying that the state government should do something about these kidnappings across the state. We have been particularly shouting that the government should check the activities of these herdsmen around Obada and Urhuokosa areas but we have seen any action.

“Just when did we hear of the killing of the younger brother of Omoyele Sowore and now this is happening. On behalf of the political parties, we are calling on the good people of Edo state to rally round and save this man from the hands of the kidnappers.”