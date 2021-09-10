FEM PermSec. Sunny Echono flanked by Queens College principal, Dr. Mrs Tokunbo Yakubu-Oyinloye and a student of the school of the commissioning of a three storey JSS 1 students building

By Elizabeth Osayande

Principal, Queens College, Yaba, Dr Tokunbo Yakubu-Oyinloye has expressed delight over the completion of JS1 students’ hostel , stating that the move will protect the girls from bullying and also foster bonding among them.

Dr. Yakubu-Oyinloye disclosed this at the commissioning of the hostel recently by The Federal Ministry of Education’s permanent secretary, Sonny Echono.

QCP in her words said she felt happy the three-storey building, with an overhead tank and a laundry room, would accommodate not less than 550 JS1 students was completed in her tenure as the principal of Nigeria foremost girls school.

“One of the reasons for having just the JSS1 students in this hostel is to ensure that they bond and to ensure that they are protected from any form of bullying,” the principal noted.

In his inaugural speech, FME PermSec praised QC for setting the space in excellent delivery of quality education especially for the girl child.

His words: “I feel happy that what is going on here is not just to acquire knowledge and skills, but also moulding character, that as Africans, as Nigerians, our children are very respectful, appreciative and resilient,” he stated. “So, on behalf of the minister, I want to commend the principal of this college, Dr Tokunbo Yakubu-Oyinloye, for her leadership qualities and a job well done, the staff, the PTA for giving us their children and support, and most especially, our dear students, for keeping the flag flying very high.” Echono stated.

Reiterating the federal government’s effort to ensuring the safety of school children and the staff, the spokesman of the ministry of education explained that

“We will also put structures in place, especially for effective communication for early warning on a rapid response team, in every location, and comprising all the relevant security operatives,” Echono said.

He further stated that moves are being made to partner local communities; security agencies and other key stakeholders to assist in safeguarding the education sector from the grip of banditry and kidnapping.

Echono also noted that strategic plans are being put in place that school children especially those affected by security challenges are integrated into the system.

“We are rejigging the architecture of our institutions to make them more responsive, more efficient and effective in delivering their mandate, just like we are doing with curriculum across board.

“The world is changing and we are in the era of IT, and given the mode of delivery, mode of teaching, teachers are fast becoming facilitators, no more all knowing.” FME PermSec explained.