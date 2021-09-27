Popular comedian and social media sensation, Clement Akpobome Ogudu a.k.a Isoko boy has ventured into fashion business to make another bold statement. The multi-talented entertainer, who is also into content creation recently opened a fashion house called “ISB Heritage”.

Explaining why he delved into fashion business, he said: “Who doesn’t like to tell his or her heritage? I bet no one, the ISB Originals fans should expect the real African heritage thing even down to leopard skin imprint on this new collection. I and my brand ISB Originals have always got that African vibe.”

On what makes new collection unique, the social media influencer said originality and creating African iconic styles.

He promised to always embed his designs and ideas into modern themes without losing connection to his roots.