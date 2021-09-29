Leading herbal medication in Nigeria for erectile dysfunction, Fekomi Global Nig Ltd, has signed Instagram comedian, Bayode Samuel Fasan popularly known as Beefahs as a representative of its brand.

The company is the parent company of Fekomi Herbals and other subsidiaries.

Wasiu who is an Instagram content creator became a sensation in the comedy industry in Nigeria when he picked up the character ‘Wasiu’ this year.

The 19-year-old whose career started in 2019 has worked with the likes of Gentuu, Oluwa dolarz and Don Jazzy.

He attended Essy Gold College in Lagos and hails from Ondo.

Fekomi Herbals was founded by Mr Adefemi Komiyo Lawrence who ventured into the business with the ultimate goal of restoring the confidence of men that have problem with their sex life through usage of natural supplements.

READ ALSO: Slimcase becomes Fekomi Herbals brand ambassador

The company features its various products on its Instagram handle @fekomi.

The products include those for permanent cure for wart, delayed ejaculation, enlargement kit, etc.

Fekomi Herbals is known for transparency, reliability, competence.

Vanguard News