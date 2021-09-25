By Gabriel Ewepu

CIVIL society groups under the auspices of Coalition of Civil Society Groups, CCSGs, Saturday, cautioned the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, to leave the Governor of Central Bank of Nigerian, Godwin Emefiele, and the Central Bank of Nigeria, CBN, alone.

The statement was made during a press conference jointly addressed in Abuja by the President, CCSGs, Etuk Bassey Williams, and Secretary, CCSGs, Abubakar Ibrahim.

.Leadership of the group condemned PDP’s call on Emefiele to immediately resign as the party alleged that Emefiele has demonstrated that he is incapable of controlling the economy.

Williams further stated that the coalition after an appraisal of the statement credited to Senator Udoedehe, said observed that Udoedehe neither accused Emefiele of any wrong doing nor implied that the CBN Governor was involved in any infraction; therefore described the call for the resignation of Mr. Godwin Emefiele by “a highly respected political party is regrettable and most uncharitable.”

He said: “In response to the unguided and unexpected call for CBN Governor’s resignation by the People’s Democratic Party (PDP), we consider it pertinent to call for restrain from any form of distraction or political mischief from the PDP.

“This political entanglement with a public institution like the CBN is very unpleasant, uncalled for and should not be entertained by any patriotic Nigeria.

“We frown at the mischievous misrepresentation of the political utterance of the APC Caretaker Secretary: Senator John Udoedehe by the PDP and advice that the political Parties should exempt the CBN Governor and the CBN in general from their political gimmick and concentrate on their political games.

“We hereby call on those who find it profitable to peddle wrong information to stop. This act is unpopular, mischievous, wrongful and should not be associated with a political party that once praised and proudly informed Nigerians that Mr. Godwin Emefiele performed excellently well and did justify the confidence reposed on him by the PDP.”

However, he said, “We hereby state emphatically that any act designed to frustrate efforts of Mr. Godwin Emefiele to restore the economy from its downward slope orchestrated by fall and unstable price of crude oil, rejection of our agricultural produce in foreign market, low quality of our industrial good and the advent of Covid-19 pandemic will be opposed.

“We frown and express deep disappointment that some persons or political party will make itself available to unsettle the CBN Governor. No reasonable person will embark on such venture, because it is unpatriotic.

“We should not be seen creating crisis for an individual/institution making effort to revamp the economy that has witnessed two recessions by no fault of the Governor of CBN.”

They also called for support for the CBN boss, “We request that we all support Mr. Godwin Emefiele irrespective of creed, party affiliations or ethnicity. There is no doubt that the Governor of CBN and his team will stabilize the naira value of restore the economy.”