Gabriel Jesus struck in the 53rd minute to guide defending champions Man City to a 1-0 win over title rivals Chelsea at Stamford Bridge.

The win came as a necessary relief, as City had lost their last three matches to Chelsea, most recently, May’s Champions League finals.

After dominating the first half without managing to test returning Chelsea goalkeeper Edouard Mendy, the visitors opened the scoring eight minutes after the restart through a heavily deflected Jesus shot.

That sparked the game into life as City missed two big chances and Romelu Lukaku had a goal ruled out, though Jesus’ strike proved to be the difference as top-flight champions City inflicted a first defeat of the season on European champions, Chelsea.

Meanwhile Man United suffered defeat at the hands of Aston Villa who have been impressive this season.

A late Kourtney Hause header in the 88th minute gave Aston Villa a 1-0 lead away at Manchester United on Saturday afternoon.

The Red Devils dominated proceedings in a lively first half but, despite Mason Greenwood and Paul Pogba going close, it was Dean Smith’s side that went nearest to breaking the deadlock. Both Matt Targett and Ezri Konsa should have put Villa in front, although Aaron Wan-Bissaka’s presence was the off-putting factor on both occasions.

Each set of players retained their positive mindset after the half-time interval, with the goalkeepers at either end seeing action. In the end, however, it was a late Kourtney Hause header from Douglas Luiz’s corner that finally opened the scoring.

There was more late drama to come, as Hause quickly went from hero to zero, conceding a penalty to Man United in extra-time of the second half. Fernandes had the opportunity to draw Man United level, but the Portuguese blasted over the bar.

The result sees Man United record back to back defeats for the first time this season

