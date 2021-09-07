Chude and Ego Foundation announces scholarship for Uga Professors’ Vacation 2021 beneficiaries

Chude and Ego Foundation sponsored 2021 The Uga Professors’ Vacation programme. The programme drew to a close on the 3rd of September with about seventy senior secondary school students as beneficiaries of the month-long event.

Founder of Chude and Ego Foundation, Mr Nonso Okpala (CEO/GMD VFD Group PLC), announced during the event that the best student from the 2021 Vacation programme will be rewarded with a tertiary education scholarship through the Foundation alongside various rewards for the Uga Professors, teachers, and other students who participated in the 2021 edition.

The closing event which was held in Uga Boys Secondary School, Uga, was well attended by dignitaries and exceptional personalities including the Chairman of the occasion, Chief Godwin Okolo; members of Uga Professors such as Professors Christian Ezeigbo, a retired Surveyor, Akachi Adimora-Ezeigbo, an award winning author with English and Literary Studies Department, Alex Ekwueme Federal University, Ndufu Alike, Ebonyi State, and Chinyere Okunna, first West-African female Professor of Mass Communication with Nnamdi Azikiwe University Awka, amongst others.

Launched in 2013, the Uga Professors’ Vacation has continued to empower senior secondary school students with intensive academic lessons and career talks.

Vanguard News Nigeria