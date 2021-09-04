The Federal Ministry of Youths and Sports, South-West Zone has presented the award of Sports Ambassador (South West Zone) to Chief Dotun Sanusi, the Chairman/Chief Executive Officer, Ilaji Hotels and Sports Resort for his contributions towards the development of sports in the South-Western States of Nigeria.

Presenting the award, after the South-West Ball-Games Zonal elimination for 6th National Youths Game held at Ilaji Resort, Chairman, Oyo State Sports Council, Hon. Gbenga Adewusi Arole, lauded the Ilaji Resort boss over his consistent contributions to the development of sports in Nigeria, which according to him has led to the discovery of hidden talents in the country.

Earlier in his address, Dr. Ademola Are, former Director Grassroot Development, Federal Ministry of Youths and Sports said that, Mr. Sunday Dare, the Honourable Minister for Youths and Sports Development, had first recognised the immense contributions of Chief Sanusi towards sports development in Oyo State and Nigeria, in general, when he paid an unscheduled visit to Chief Sanusi’s multi billion naira sporting facility, Ilaji Hotels and Sports Resort last year.

According to Are, it was there that Mr. Dare ordered the Ministry to ensure its sporting activities were always held at the Resort.

In his words, the Zonal Coordinator, Federal Ministry of Youths and Sports (South-West), Mr. Femi Ajao declared that ‘The award of Pillar of Sports in South-West presented to Sanusi was a perfect response from the sporting community to Sanusi’s unflinching support to grassroot sports’.

The top brass of sports from Osun, Lagos, Ogun, Ondo, Ekiti and Oyo, the host state, unanimously spoke in unison during the Gala night held in honour of the recipient at Olugbade Hall, Ilaji Resort.

In his acceptance speech, Chief Sanusi decried the deplorable state of sporting infrastructure in Nigeria, saying that unless everyone agreed to fix things, no foreign government would fix it for us.

Sanusi, while reminiscing the good old days of the country attributed the present woes to selfishness, lack of integrity and dishonesty.