Former Minister of Aviation, Osita Chidoka, Monday, tasked President Muhammadu Buhari to make public performance review of Ministers as promised when he recently sacked Minister of Agriculture and Rural Development, Mohammed Sabo Nanono and his Power counterpart, Engr. Sale Mamman.

Chidoka in a statement made available to journalists in Abuja said the pledge gave the impression that the President “evaluates and monitors the activities of his appointees through independent review and monitoring alignment with the nine priority areas of the government.”

The statement read in part, “Nigerians would want Mr. President to publish the said independent performance review which according to him have been going on for two years and some months into his second term and final term in office, and which led to the dismissal of the two ministers.

“Mr. President is called out to immediately share with Nigerians the name(s) of the independent evaluators, the performance measurement criteria, the total result of the evaluation as well as the rating of other sectors particularly security, education, health, road infrastructure, finance among other critical sectors.

“Nigerians would like to know the outcome of the assessment of the security agencies, identifying the weaknesses and communicating the plans for strengthening the identified weak areas.

“Two of the nine priority areas of this administration are ‘expand access to quality education, affordable healthcare and productivity of Nigerians’ and ‘improve security for all.’

“Nigerians would want to know what score the independent reviewers assigned to those responsible for growing the economy, expanding access to quality education and improving security in our country.

“They would want to know how education has improved with most schools in the North-West closed and thousands of school children kidnapped as well as how our economy has improved with unaffordable costs of good and service and the fall of our naira to over N520 to the US Dollar.

“If Mr. President does not share these details, it would be safe to assume that the sack of Ministers is another perfunctory action couched in language to suggest that the evidently drifting country is under the control of an active pilot, when the reality on ground speaks the contrary.

“Mr President, prove us wrong. In the interest of transparency and your avowed commitment to change Nigeria, publish the result of this review. Also, communicate your plans to close the gaps. The proactive provision of the information would render a freedom of information request unnecessary.”

