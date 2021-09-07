By Ibrahim Wuyo, Kaduna

The Coalition of Northern Groups,(CNG)has called on all northern governors especially those of states immediately neighboring the current operational areas to take immediate steps to check the movement of people across their borders.

The group noted with sincere optimism the new measures taken by the federal and northern state governments to curve the lingering insecurity that pervades most of the northern region.

READ ALSO:FG, Northern Govs’ Wives to engage 38,700 youth mentors for out-of-school children, others

Abdul-Azeez Suleiman, CNG Spokesperson, in a statement on Tuesday, said the group noted the renewed fighting spirit by the federal troops and improved cooperation from other security services, and the awakened sense of responsibility in the hitherto affrighted northern communities.

“We particularly note that the combined effects of the initiatives for the blockade of internet access, closure of weekly community markets, ban on movement of cattle and restriction of access to fuel in some frontline states are already yielding results.”

“These measures, however, expectedly comes with a cost which we urge affected communities to bear with patience and fortitude hoping they will be temporary hardships necessary for the final restoration of security, and return of peace and enduring public safety,” they said.

CNG, therefore, called on the state governments involved to design emergency measures for easing the pains that would naturally result from the new security steps on communities and called for more cooperation and prayer from the public.

“In this regard, we call for dedicated prayer sessions across all northern communities on Thursday 8th and Friday 9th to beseech God’s intervention for a definite end to the banditry and kidnappings that have ravaged the region and for all captives to regain freedom.”

“State governments and the wealthy in all northern states should as well work together to ease the temporary hardships on the affected populations resulting from the new measures taken by authorities.”

“While commending the efforts of our gallant troops on the frontline, we particularly call on all northern governors especially those of states immediately neighboring the current operational areas to take immediate steps to check the movement of people across their borders,” the group said.