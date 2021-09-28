By Temisan Amoye

Lionel Messi opened his PSG account with a trademark brilliant goal against Man City in their UEFA Champions League Group A clash.

Midfielder Gueye gave PSG an lead in the 8th minute.

Messi finally scored his first goal in his fourth appearance for PSG with a remarkable strike in the 74th minute.

It was a trade mark Messi classic move.

He weave in from his right side, pushed the ball to Mbappe who was racing in from his left wing.

Mbappe heeled it back in passing and the six-time Ballon d’Or winner whipped it into the top right corner of Man City’s net.

The move and goal left the defence and keeper stranded.

