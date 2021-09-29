Samuel Chukwueze

Super Eagles winger, Samuel Chukwueze is fit and ready to play for Villarreal in today’s Champions League game against Manchester United at Old Trafford.

Chukwueze has been training with the Yellow Submarines after almost three months of injury lay off. He missed the club’s six La Liga matches and the Group F Champions League opening match against Atalanta that ended 2-2.

Villarreal would be facing a United team that had their ego bruised when they lost to Young Boys in their first Group F game.

It will be a rematch of the Europa League final last season whereby Villareal won 11-10 on penalties after a 1-1 draw in regulation time. In that particular fixture, Gerard Moreno had scored for the Yellow Submarines as Edinson Cavani replied for the English side.

Villarreal remain undefeated in seven Europa League matches away. However, this season, they have not won any away match in all competitions, having managed four draws and two losses.

