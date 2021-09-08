The Controller General, Federal Fire Service, Dr. Liman Alhaji Ibrahim has revived a 25 years old abadoned hydraulic platform in Lagos state.

CG FFS embarked on a remarkable journey by fixing the Service’s old hydraulic platform that has been off the run for years.

The hydraulic platform which is used for rescue in High rise buildings had been in a bad condition before the assumption of duty by the CG of FFS.

While receiving the CG at the Zone L headquarters the Zonal commander ACG Ajasa Kehinde expressed uttermost appreciation to the CGF in ensuring that such a neglected asset was back on the run.

The CG also visited Tata Motors on the invitation of the CMD.