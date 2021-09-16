By Emmanuel Ekebeke

United State based technology company, Apple has released security updates for a newly discovered zero-day vulnerability that affects every iPhone, iPad, Mac and Apple Watch.

Research revealed that, the zero-click exploit, which targets iMessaging, is used to illegally spy on iOS devices.

According to statement from the National Information Technology Development Agency, NITDA, the attacker infects and exploits an Apple device without the victim’s knowledge or the need for the victim to carry out any action.

According to the company, the attacker sends a spyware called Pegasus gets deployed into targeted device, turns on the camera and microphone to record messages, texts, emails and calls, even if sent via encrypted messaging apps.

On the impact, Apple said, ‘‘Once the attacker has control of the device, the attacker compromises the user’s credentials, gains access to entire infrastructure, identify sensitive assets and move laterally within the network.

The major products affected most by this attacker is iOS versions – 14.4 & 14.6.

To prevent the attacker, users are strongly advised to immediately update their iOS devices with latest patches iOS 14.8. Updates are available for free from Apple. And to update iOS, follow these steps: Plug your device into power and connect to the internet with Wi-Fi; go to settings general, then tap software update; tap install now.

If you see download and Install instead, tap it to download the update, enter your passcode, then tap Install Now; after the install process begins, a message that says “Verifying Update” appears; wait for it to finish; after verification is complete, your device will restart then the Apple logo and a small progress bar in the center of the screen and then when installation is complete, you can unlock and use your iPhone again as usual.

To install patches on Apple watch: open the Apple Watch app on your iPhone and tap My Watch, go to general software update, then, if an update is available, tap download and then install.

To update on macOS: From the Apple menu in the corner of your screen, click System Preferences; click Software Update; click update now or upgrade now; update now installs the latest updates for the currently installed version; upgrade now installs a major new version with a new name and if software update says that your Mac is up to date, then macOS and all of the apps it installs are up to date.