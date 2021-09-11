CBN says no plan to convert domiciliary accounts to Naira over forex

Godwin Emefiele, CBN Governor

The Central Bank of Nigeria, CBN, has said it had no plans to convert foreign currencies in the domiciliary accounts of bank customers to Naira.

The Director of Corporate Communications, Mr. Osita Nwasinobi, said this in a statement on Saturday.

The circular was titled, “CBN categorically denies, and strongly condemns peddlers of, rumour on domiciliary account holdings”.

The statement read: “The attention of the Central Bank of Nigeria, CBN, has been drawn to a fake circulation, in social media circles, of a circular with a fake CBN logo curiously dated September 13, 2021, and purportedly issued by its Trade and Exchange Department to the effect that all Deposit Money Banks, International Money Transfer Operators, IMTOs, and members of the public are to convert domiciliary account holdings into naira.

“We wish to reiterate that the Bank has not contemplated, and will never contemplate, any such line of action.

“The speculation is a completely false narrative aimed at triggering panic in the foreign exchange market.

“It will be recalled that the Bank had previously assured members of the public that there was no plan whatsoever to convert the foreign exchange in the domiciliary accounts of customers into Naira in order to check purported shortage of availability of the United States dollars. Read it HERE.

“Operators of domiciliary accounts and other members of the banking public are therefore advised to completely disregard these fictitious documents and malicious rumors, and go about their legitimate foreign exchange transactions, as we have no doubt that these rumors are only aimed at impugning the integrity of the CBN and activating chaos in the system.

“The public should note that any circular issued by the Central Bank of Nigeria, CBN, is posted on its website (www.cbn.gov.ng) for the attention of the general public.

“We also wish to warn corporate bodies and members of the public against the unauthorised use of the Bank’s logo for any purpose whatsoever.

“We have drawn the attention of appropriate authorities to this and culprits will be sanctioned accordingly.”

