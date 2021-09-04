Alfred Adewale Martins, Catholic Archbishop of Lagos, middle, joined by the six newly ordained priests Izebuno Stephen; Mmadu Chibueze John; Odozi Joseph; Aniebue Boniface; Inegbeneboh Theophilus and Ekoja Michael at the priestly ordination of the Catholic Archdiocese of Lagos, held recently at St. Peter Claver Catholic Church, Ajao Estate, Isolo, Lagos

As he calls on incompetent leaders to resign

The Catholic Archbishop of Lagos Most Rev. Alfred Adewale Martins on Saturday ordained six reverends to the priesthood, among the priest who were ordained are; Rev. Odozi Joseph, Rev Ekoja Michael, Rev. Mmadu John, Rev. Izebuno Stephen, Rev. Aniebue Boniface, and Rev. Inegbeneboh Theophilus.

The event which was held at St. Peter Claver Catholic Church, Ajao Estate in compliance with COVID-19 protocols, brought together priests and religious people who came to grace the ordination.

Speaking at the ordination, the archbishop of Lagos urged the newly ordained priest to teach the doctrine that will nourish the people of God.

” Let the doctrine you teach be the nourishment for the people of God. Let the example of your life attract the followers of Christ, so that by word and action you may build up the house which God’s Church.”

In the same year way you must carry out your mission of sanctifying in the power of Christ. Your ministry will perfect the spiritual sacrifice of the faithful by uniting it to Christ’s sacrifice, the sacrifice which is offered sacramentally through your hands.

Know what you are doing and imitating the mystery you celebrate.” He said.

The archbishop also challenged the government to be more serious in securing the people and finding a lasting solution to insecurity in Nigeria.

” We need to pray for those in some parts of the country and the world who face the challenges of insecurity, especially in Nigeria.

We should also challenge those in government who have the responsibility to do more and ensure that they protect the people.

Under the watch of President Buhari, things have gone worst in Nigeria. On the one hand, they are saying protect yourself on the other hand they are arresting people who are doing something to protect themselves. They should simply resign if they cannot do the job than making excuses.” He said.