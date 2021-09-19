Another batch of 10 abducted students of Bethel Baptist High School, Maraban Damishi, in Chikun Local Government Area of Kaduna state, have regained their freedom, bringing the total of those released to 100.

The Chairman of the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN), Kaduna State, Rev. John Hayab, confirmed the release of the students to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Sunday, in Kaduna, adding that the students were freed on Saturday evening.

READ ALSO: Normalcy returns to UNIBEN as management cancels late fee payment levy

“We are praying that, the bandits will release 21 remaining students soon”, he said

NAN recalled that in the early hour of July 5, bandits invaded the school and kidnapped 121 students.

When contacted, the Kaduna state Police Command Public Relations Officer, ASP Muhammad Jalige confirmed the release of the 10 students.

Vanguard News Nigeria