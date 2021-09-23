Los Angeles California rapper Camarii has reacted to how the global music industry bowed to the gruesome effect of COVID-19.

The Inglewood-born talented rapper said the live sector of the industry submitted to inactivity due to the pandemic, but it was still worthy.

According to him, the lockdown kept him in the studio writing songs during that period and less clubbing and outing.

“The events from last year which is quarantine and the COVID-19 pandemic stage didn’t really influence much, but I will admit it kept me writing in the studio because less time out partying and clubbing,” he said.

The full-time musician also said he cannot wait to get pass the phase and hit the stage again to thrill his fans.

“Nothing this fall but the beginning of 2022 is a new year and hopefully, we will be past this COVID hold-up,” he said.

“But before the year is up, you can expect my name to ring more bells. Expect for me to make some noise really soon. I have songs that I have yet to release, and I’m excited about what is coming,” he concluded.