By Festus Ahon, ASABA

GOVERNOR Ifeanyi Okowa of Delta State, Sunday, said the victory of Mr Ovuakpoye Evivie and the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP in Saturday’s by-election for Isoko South Constituency 1 seat in the State’s House of Assembly was a confirmation of PDP’s dominance in the State.

Okowa however expressed sadness at the reported killing of a voter in Irri Ward by unknown gunmen and urged security agencies to go after the assailants and bring them to book.

Okowa in a statement by his Chief Press Secretary, Mr Olisa Ifeajika, rejoiced with Mr Ovuakpoye Evivie and the PDP on their victories in the by-election, describing it as well deserved.

The Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC, Saturday night declared Mr Ovuakpoye Evivie of the PDP winner of the election having polled 6,957 votes to beat his closest challengers, Dr Ogaga Ifowodo of All Progressives Congress (APC), who scored 1,301 votes and Mr Michael Emumena of Social Democratic Party (SDP) 1,291 votes.

He said the people of Isoko South Constituency 1 across the five wards in the area through the ballots, spoke very lucidly of the choice of Evivie as their representative in the State’s parliament.

Okowa, who led members of PDP in the Ward-to-Ward rally prior to the election, expressed joy that the Isoko South people had once again proven their loyalty and commitment to PDP.

He said: “On behalf of the government and people of Delta, I congratulate Mr Ovuakpoye Evivie on his victory in the Isoko South Constituency 1 by-election.

“It is heart-warming to see him emerge as member-elect and I am grateful to the people of Isoko South for their immense support to our party and their clear message to the opposition in the area.

“Let me also thank the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) and security agencies, observers and other stakeholders for a successful election adjudged to be free, fair and credible.

“The introduction of the Bimodal Voters Accreditation System (BVAS) by INEC was the hallmark of the election as real voters were duly authenticated, leading to a very credible and fraud-free exercise.

“In spite of the peace that characterised the election, I deplore the reported killing of a voter in Irri Ward 10 and, I urge security agencies to go after the culprits and bring them to justice”