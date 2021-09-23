A businessman, Mr Onyeka Jonathan, on Thursday dragged his wife, Gloria, before a Customary Court in Jikwoyi, Abuja, over alleged attempt to kill him.

The petitioner, who resides in Jikwoyi said this in the divorce suit filed against his wife before the court.

“I can’t continue to live under the same roof with this woman, she wants to kill me.

“There was a little misunderstanding between us, she ran to the kitchen and picked up a knife to stab me, luckily I escaped.

“I had to scale the fence, to escape from her.

“I beg this honourable court to put an end to the marriage between me and my wife before she kills me,” he said.

The petitioner also told the court that his wife told him that she belongs to a evil spirit and that the spirit often controls her.

The respondent, Gloria, who is a civil servant, denied all the allegations and prayed the court to dissolve the marriage.

“I am fed up of this fruitless marriage, am treated with disregard because I am barren“.

The Presiding Judge, Labaran Gusau adjourned the matter until Sept. 29, for judgment.

