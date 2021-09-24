Foremost Media personality, Bunmi Davies has hinted that all is now set for the official

opening of yet another Jekaplay outlet. Jekaplay is a food court with recreational facilities. The project is clearly a product of hard-work, resilience and determined spirit.

With a capacity of over 500 guests; the new outlet will boast of a food court, an arcade, a football viewing center,, a neighborhood cinema, a snooker arena amongst others.

Speaking on the choice of location; Davies disclosed that there was need for those at the bottom of the pyramid to enjoy all necessary forms of entertainment too.

He said ‘ Wondering why we chose this segment of the market? We not only want to do more for a lot of people, research has shown that several billionaires of today made it by earning small margins in high volumes. Another major consideration on siting our locations is that we are attracted to densely populated communities as they stand a higher chance of delivering our required high volumes.’

It is pertinent to note that the new outlet will be opened for public use at a date that would be announced soon