By Ndahi Marama – Damaturu

Yobe state Governor Hon. Mai Mala Buni, has commiserated with families of those who lost their lives in the unfortunate Air strike on Buhari village in Yunusari local government area of the state.

Sources told Vanguard that dozens of innocent civilians were feared dead after the strike.

Meanwhile, the Director General Media and Press Affairs to Governor Buni, Mohammed Mamman in a statement said “although it could have been an accident or mistaken target, government will join hands with the security agencies to unravel the root cause of the incident.

Mamman however said, Buni directed his Special Adviser on Security Affairs, to liaise with the Nigeria Airforce and the Multi National Joint Task Force, to look into the unfortunate Air strike.

“Government will work closely with the security forces especially the Nigeria Airforce to establish what actually happened” Governor Buni assured.

“This is very important and necessary for us to guard against future occurance and to safeguard the lives of our people.”

Governor Buni also assured the preparedness of his administration to work with all security forces to ensure the safety of the state.

Meanwhile, the governor has directed government hospitals in Geidam and Damaturu to offer free medical services to those who sustained injuries from the air strike.

Similarly, the State Emergency Management Agency (SEMA) has been directed to provide relief materials to cater for the immediate needs of the families of the deceased persons and other members of the community.

Vanguard News Nigeria