The Imo Government says it has put adequate security measures on ground ahead of Thursday’s planned visit of President Muhammadu Buhari to the state.

The Commissioner for Information, Mr Declan Emelumba, said this during a news briefing in Owerri on Wednesday.

Emelumba said government spared no efforts to ensure there would be no security breach in any part of the state during the visit.

He warned that any person or group that would cause a breach of the peace would face the full wrath of the law.

“Imo stands to benefit immensely from the visit,” he said, adding that Gov. Hope Uzodimma should be commended for making the visit possible.

The commissioner said that part of the highlights of the visit would be the president’s closed-door meeting with “select leadership” of the South-Eastern states.

He also said the president would inaugurate some completed state government’s projects.

He listed the projects to include the first phase of the Naze-Ihiagwa-Nekede Link Road and a baloon drainage system designed to check perennial flooding in Owerri.

Emelumba further said the president would also inaugurate the Egbeada Bypass, built to check traffic congestion in Owerri metropolis and the new Government House executive chamber. (NAN)

Vanguard News Nigeria