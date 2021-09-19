.

The Chief Whip of the Senate, Sen. Orji Kalu, has commended President Muhammadu Buhari for his recent visit to the South East, saying that it will calm agitations in the region.

Kalu made the commendation in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Sunday in Abuja.

Recall that Buhari visited Imo and Ebonyi on Sept. 9, where he inaugurated road and other development projects.

Some of the projects are Naze-Poly Nekede Road, Balloon Technology Drainage Tunnel at Dick Tiger, Amakohia Egbeada bypass and the New Government House Executive Chamber.

“I want to congratulate President Buhari for going to South East, he needs more of those visits.

“Whether the visit is bitter, happiness or anything, it is a commendable initiative and I commend him.

“He has gone to Lagos, Kano, Maiduguri and should continue to be going around as those are part of the things a president needs to calm the system down.

“So, I commend him for making that trip and he should not regret embarking on the trip.

“It was a very good one in my observation and he should put more time to go to the other parts of the country so that people can see him and know that he is Buhari.

“This is because a lot of lies have been told that it is not Buhari living in the villa.

“I have fought so many wars in my village, people will come from far and near and they tell me it is not Buhari and I will say listen I just had tea with this man last night.

“And it is the same man I know for 32 years, so it is good for the president to make this kind of visit.

“I encourage him, let him not relent and let nobody make him feel he wasn’t in the right direction.

“So I commend him and we are still waiting for him to come to Abia,” the former governor of Abia said.

Vanguard News Nigeria