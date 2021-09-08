.

By Peter Okutu, Abakaliki

The National Youth Leader, Ohaneze Ndigbo Worldwide, Engr. Damian Okafor, stated that the planned visit of President Muhammadu Buhari would enable Ndigbo to present and address issues affecting them as a people.

The Youth Leader who encouraged Igbo Youths to come out en mass to give Mr President a resounding welcome added that “Mr President cannot come to the Igbo Land, hear all our problems and leave us without a solution, especially as it concerns the carnages being perpetrated by the Fulani mercenaries, the exclusion of the IGBO from the composition of Service Chiefs’ appointment, the underdevelopment of Igbo Nation, the high rate of unemployment among Igbo Youths, the socio-economic war against the Igbo nation; among others.”

In a statement titled “As Igbo Leaders prepare to Receive the Number one Citizen of the Federal Republic of Nigeria; His Excellency President Mohammadu Buhari GCFR.” Comrade Okafor said: “It is with euphoria and sense of responsibility, that I wish to address Igbo Youths on the occasion of the august visit of the President Muhammadu Buhari, GCFR to Igbo Land in Imo State to be precise on the 9th of September 2021.

“Firstly, I would like to appreciate the Almighty God for keeping us alive in the face of daunting security challenges that have affected our dear nation. It is not by our making that we are alive but by the agenda of the Almighty God who has the final say over every living being.

Also Read:

“Our region (south-east) has survived one of the goriest and grisly civil wars in the history of mankind. Base on the realities of unfolding events, the war was suspended but not ended. The Marginalization of Ndigbo has proven to us that we are enjoying a virtual relationship with the people that have promised to put the past behind us.

“A situation where an Igbo man is not considered worthy to be appointed into key security structures (Service Chiefs) of this country even when the region has fallen under constant attack is indeed another Hercules heels that needed to be addressed urgently so that we can move forward as a Nation.

“Basic infrastructural development of the region has been neglected by the central government at the peril of our Governors even as the Federal Character Commission, FCC, that is supposed to ensure the equitable distribution of job opportunities to all nooks and crannies of the country appears to be working against the Igbo nation.

‘Furthermore, we are constantly accused of such crimes that we don’t have the capacities to commit; the worst of it all is when it has been established that the Igbo nation is living in existential threat.

“Let me emphasize that we did not only put our only hope on God but we also believe that this golden opportunity with His Excellency, the President will help us address some of these issues.

“As the number one citizen of the Federal Republic of Nigeria visits Igbo Land, Owerri the capital city of Imo State on the 9th of September 2021, I call for total calm in the length and breadth of the Land as the Igbo leaders ably led by the President General of Ohaneze Ndigbo Worldwide Ambassador (Professor) George A. Obiozor, the Chairman of the South-East Governors Forum, His Excellency Engr Chief David Nweze Umahi FNSE FNATE and not excluding the host Governor, His Excellency Sen Hope Odidika Uzodimma are ready to expose the facts about the challenges affecting the Igbo nation to Mr President, hence I encourage Igbo Youths to come out en mass to give Mr President a resounding welcome.

“We have been patient and expectant with maximum hope placed on God Almighty to help us again as Jehovah did for the people of Israel, while they were in Egypt as Ndigbo still believes in the 11th-hour miracle.

“It is believed that Mr President cannot come to the Igbo Land, hear all our problems and leave us without a solution, especially as it concerns the carnages being perpetrated by the Fulani mercenaries, the exclusion of the IGBO from the composition of Service Chiefs’ appointment, the underdevelopment of Igbo Nation, the high rate of unemployment among Igbo Youths, the socio-economic war against the Igbo nation; among others.

“Let us once again reactivate our spirit of hope and believe in the Word of God which says that “To the living, there is hope”. Ndigbo should have a better bargain than secession.

“A situation where our brothers and sisters in the Northern communities, especially in the City of Jos that recently fell under ruthless attack have refused to return home even when the delegations from Southeast have approached them to come back should be a thing of concern to all of us. Continuing the violent agitations is endangering millions of Ndigbo living outside the Igbo Land. Every IGBO life matters in this critical time that the enemies of Ndigbo have sworn to invest heavily to ensure that the ever-growing population of Ndigbo is commuted and abated.

“As for our brothers that are in detention facilities, the leadership of Ohaneze Ndigbo under the watch of Ambassador Professor George A. Obiozor is not sleeping over them. He has lined up a team of lawyers to ensure that they get speedy justice. He is also doing everything within his reach not excluding negotiations, consultations, lobbying and what have you, to ensure that their fundamental human rights are respected and protected while their trial lasts. Ndigbo has to move forward and eschew violent approaches to national issues as violence has never favoured us.

“To Mr President, I say welcome to the Igbo nation. While we believe that your coming will leave us better than your absence. I wish Your Excellency a successful trip to the Eastern Heartland.”

Vanguard News Nigeria