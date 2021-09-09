By Nwafor Sunday

President Muhammadu Buhari’s visit to Imo state, has shattered the sit at home order issued by the Indigenous People of Biafra, IPOB.

The Directorate of States, DOS, of the Indigenous People of Biafra, IPOB, had ordered a sit-at-home against the planned visit of Mr. President to Imo State on Thursday.

Though the sit at home order recorded partial compliance in Onitsha, Awka, Nnewi and Enugu, however in Imo state, Buhari’s visit shattered the order, as Journalists witnessed large crowds who stormed the streets of Imo to welcome Mr. President.

Why Buhari visited Imo state

Reason, Nigerian President visited Imo state has been revealed. Buhari came to Imo state to commission projects built by the sitting governor of state, Hope Uzodinma.

Buhari’s aircraft landed at Sam Mbakwe cargo airport, Owerri, at about 9:00 am and was received by David Umahi, chairman of the South-east Governors’ Forum, Hope Uzodimma, Imo state governor and other stakeholders in the state.

During the commissioning of Egbeada bypass road, Buhari opined that he would encourage Hope Uzodimma, to develop the state within the limit of the law.

“I have gone round and I have seen enough I have seen Uzodimma integrity in working hard, I am impressed with what I have seen. This is what I am facing at the centre, I want to say this, from the centre, I will encourage Imo in the ongoing infrastructure development within the limits of the law”, he said.

Other projects commissioned include: Balloon Technology erosion tunnel to control the erosion in the Egbu, D-Tiger, Egbu Federal Housing, Aladimma, Chukwuma Nwaoha. He also commissioned the Naze junction improvement.

Why IPOB issued sit at home order

The Indigenous People of Biafra, IPOB, had following the re-arrest of its leader Mazi Nnamdi Kanu, in Keyan and of cause his immediate repatriation to Nigeria, asked the Nigerian government to release him. They vowed never to stop until Kanu is released by the Department of State Service, DSS.

What IPOB is fighting for

The groups main aim is to restore an independent state of Biafra in the South East of Nigeria through an independence referendum.

They have accused the Federal government of marginalizing, killing and maiming the people of South East.

Vanguard News Nigeria