Buhari’s Visit: Onitsha, Nnewi residents prepare to obey IPOB's sit-at-home order

President Muhammadu Buhari

By Chimaobi Nwaiwu, NNEWI

Ahead of Thursday’s sit-at-home in South-East states ordered by the Directorate of States, DOS, Indigenous People of Biafra, IPOB, in protests against the planned visit of President Muhammadu Buhari to Imo State, Onitsha and Nnewi residents were seen on Wednesday making preparations.

Residents of Onitsha and Nnewi in Anambra State were seen trooping into markets to buy their necessary consumables and essential commodities.

The two biggest foodstuff markets in Onitsha, Ose Okwodu Market and Grains and Food Stuffs Market, located along Onitsha-Enugu Expressway, witnessed unusual number of people desperately making purchases of consumables and other needs, preparatory to the sit-at-home.

Also in Nnewi, Eke Amaobi Market and Okpu Unoegbu Foodstuff Market, equally witnessed high number of people buying foodstuffs and other essential commodities.

Investigations by Vanguard revealed that people are ready to comply with the sit-at-home to drive the message of hardships that is not abating, and the sudden increase of fuel price from N165 per liter is not helping masters.

‘The real governor has spoken and we’ll obey’

Some of the traders and residents, who spoke to Vanguard in Nnewi and Onitsha expressed anger over what they called “visionless and anti-masses administration” of the All Progressives Congress, APC-led Federal Government.

Reacting, an Onitsha-based small scale industrialist, Chief Johnson, said that apart from the alleged plan to prevent the President’s coming to Imo State, it a solidarity to Nnamdi Kanu.

“And it is telling the governors in South-East that the real governor has spoken and the people will always obey him, even when he did not speak people will still obey him.

“That means the people who are claiming to be governors are not governing well because if they were, this situation will not arise.

“In my family nobody will tell anything wrong about me and they agree. If they do, I have lost my position as a father.”

Mr. Sylvester Onumah, a resident and trader in Nnewi, angrily told Vanguard on Wednesday that “Nigeria is finished, the leaders have lost focus, they are bereft of ideas on how to move the country forward.

“Nigeria is going down daily and with N200 and above pump prize of fuel in Anambra State, there is anger.”

Vanguard News Nigeria