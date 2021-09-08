By Anayo Okoli

AHEAD of the planned visit of President Muhammadu Buhari to Imo State today, the Actualization of the Sovereign State of Biafra, MASSOB, has urged Igbo leaders of all shapes to demand from the President, the release of detained leader of IPOB, Mazi Nnamdi Kanu.

MASSOB reminded Igbo leaders that Kanu is allegedly being subjected to human tortured for the sake of Ndigbo.

According to MASSOB, Nnamdi Kanu represents the aspirations of Ndigbo.

The group charged Igbo leaders to use the visit of President Buhari to revive the lost confidence and hope Ndigbo bestowed on them by telling Buhari truth to his face that Ndigbo are not being treated as co citizens.

In a statement by its National Director of Information, Comrade Edeson Samuel, MASSOB said: “The leadership of the Movement for the Actualization of the Sovereign State of Biafra, MASSOB, hereby advises the political, traditional, religious and opinion leaders of Igbo land to demand the release of Mazi Nnamdi Kanu from President Muhamadu Buhari during his state visit to Imo and Ebonyi states.

“It is imperative that Mazi Nnamdi Kanu is being subjected to inhuman torture at the DSS detention cage because of Ndigbo. “He represents the aspirations of Ndigbo in Nigeria.

“MASSOB advises Igbo political leaders to use the occasion of President Muhamadu Buhari’s visit to revive the lost confidence and hope Ndigbo bestowed on them by telling Buhari that Ndigbo are not being treated as co citizens.

“They must demand for the release of Mazi Nnamdi Kanu from detention. “MASSOB reiterates that what Ndigbo want is Biafra from Nigeria. We can never deviate from this clamour for independence of Biafra Republic”.