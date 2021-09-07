By Johnbosco Agbakwuru

ABUJA PRESIDENT Muhammadu Buhari on Tuesday gave marching orders to heads of security agencies to end what he called the selective abductions and killings, particularly in the north-central and northwest.

President Buhari gave the order after receiving a briefing from security heads at the Presidential Villa.

He commended them for their efforts so far, which he said are yielding positive results in the northeast and south east.

The president’s position was made known to State House correspondents by the Inspector General of Police (IGP), Usman Alkali.

He said the President also directed them to redouble their efforts to restore security across the country to enable citizens to go about their normal businesses.

He said: “Yes, we had a brief security meeting. Service chiefs and the intelligence chiefs have been able to brief the President on the security situation of the country.

“The President has also observed and made a remark that the constitutional responsibility of government is the provision of security, is one and is foremost and he is ready to provide such.

“We should reinvigorate our efforts, which are yielding results in the northeast, southeast, but there is more to be done in the northcentral, northwest, where people are worried and he has intelligence and information that schoolchildren and students are abducted, selective abductions and killings are done. This narrative must change.

“We have assured him and promised him that we’ll make efforts to do more. He also thanked and praised us for what has been done so far, that we should improve much so that people can go about their lawful businesses within the quickest possible means.”

He said the President also reiterated his marching orders to the security chiefs saying, “The new marching order is that all the service chiefs and intelligence chiefs have been warned to go and reinvigorate efforts and to do more so that the north-central and Nigeria at large should enjoy better security.”

