By Idowu Bankole

Governor of Imo State, Senator Hope Uzodinma has debunked reports suggesting he allegedly said President Buhari is insensitive to imolites in a viral video.

Recall, reports in the media had purportedly alleged that the Governor of Imo state made a remark in an interview on Channels TV, saying the president is insensitive to plights of imolite.

Reacting, DG, New media to Gov Hope Uzodinma, Paul Ihunanya disclosed that the opposition and enemies of the present Imo administration were behind the doctored video.

According to Paul, Gov Hope Uzodinma clearly said the President has sufficient interest in Imo.

“We are supporting his administration, we are supporting all his policies because Mr President has shown sufficient interest in terms of pragmatic approach in listening and “be-ing~sensitive” to the yearning of Imolites.”

“That’s the clear words of His Excellency Distinguished Senator Hope UzodiNma,” Paul said.

Vanguard had also reported that the Presidency in a statement said President Muhammadu Buhari’s comment on Governor Hope Uzodinma of Imo at the meeting with South-East Leaders has been quoted out of context.

Buhari was quoted as saying that “I’ll be careful with your future invitations” at end of his speech at the occasion.

Femi Adeshina, SSA on media to the president noted, Buhari at the event made it clear that he was expressly overwhelmed by the reception and galaxy of personalities that travelled from the five South Eastern states to have a heart-to-heart discussion with him in Owerri

He said, ”The purveyors of disinformation want Nigerians to believe that the President bluntly told Governor Uzodinma, ‘I’ll be careful with your future invitations.’

”They have adduced different meanings to the phrase, contrary to the context wherein the President spoke during his successful dialogue with leaders of thought from Igbo land.

