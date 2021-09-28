By Johnbosco Agbakwuru

PRESIDENT Muhammadu Buhari has congratulated the D’Tigress, Nigeria’s senior women basketball team on their victory at the 2021 FIBA AfroBasket Women’s Championship in Cameroon.

The Senior Special Assistant to the President on Media and Publicity, Mallam Garba Shehu disclosed this in a statement he issued on Tuesday night.

The statement said that “the President is extremely delighted to see our team excel over and over again on the regional and world stages,demonstrating that with hardwork, resilience and dedication, victory is sure.”

It further stated that President Buhari joined Nigerians in celebrating the unique achievements of the winning team, praying that the discipline and talent which made them three-time Africa champions in a row, will inspire more breakthroughs in their careers.